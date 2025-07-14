Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: July 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

    July 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Training operations are shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During July 2025,

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown July 10 and 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    During July 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, and institutional training. July is one of the busiest training months at Fort McCoy.

    Annually, Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during July.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 01:49
    Story ID: 543301
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: July 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

