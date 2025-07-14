Photo Essay: July 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During July 2025,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During July 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, and institutional training. July is one of the busiest training months at Fort McCoy. Annually, Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during July. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Training operations are shown July 10 and 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During July 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, and institutional training. July is one of the busiest training months at Fort McCoy.



Annually, Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during July.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



