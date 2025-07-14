Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Joseph Gardner, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, instructs an Explosive Ordnance Detonation Subject Matter Expert exchange class to member of the U.S. Army, Malaysian Army and Australian army as part of Exercise Keris Strike, Perak, Malaysia, July 18, 2025. The exercise demonstrates the U.S. commitment to regional security by supporting Malaysian defense readiness and allowing U.S. forces to practice strategic movement and integration with partners.