1st Lt. Joseph Gardner, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, instructs an Explosive Ordnance Detonation Subject Matter Expert exchange class to member of the U.S. Army, Malaysian Army and Australian army as part of Exercise Keris Strike, Perak, Malaysia, July 18, 2025. The exercise demonstrates the U.S. commitment to regional security by supporting Malaysian defense readiness and allowing U.S. forces to practice strategic movement and integration with partners.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 20:49
|Photo ID:
|9191340
|VIRIN:
|250718-A-PE084-1003
|Resolution:
|3339x2671
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|PERAK, MY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.