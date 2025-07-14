Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike [Image 3 of 3]

    Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike

    PERAK, MALAYSIA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    1st Lt.  Joseph Gardner, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, instructs an Explosive Ordnance Detonation Subject Matter Expert exchange class to member of the U.S. Army, Malaysian Army and Australian army as part of Exercise Keris Strike, Perak, Malaysia, July 18, 2025. The exercise demonstrates the U.S. commitment to regional security by supporting Malaysian defense readiness and allowing U.S. forces to practice strategic movement and integration with partners.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9191340
    VIRIN: 250718-A-PE084-1003
    Resolution: 3339x2671
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: PERAK, MY
    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #Partnership
    #KerisStrike25

