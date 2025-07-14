Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike

Sgt. 1st Class Chris Kirkeeng of the 71st Chemical Company, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, demonstrates how to install a crusher cap onto a Fourier Transform infrared spectrometer during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear subject matter expert exchange with Malaysian and Australian counterparts as part of Exercise Keris Strike at Perak, Malaysia, July 18, 2025. Keris Strike fosters mutual respect, trust and cooperation between the U.S. and Malaysian Armies, deepening the relationship through shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Monte Swift)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9191338
|VIRIN:
|250718-A-PE084-1001
|Resolution:
|2879x3599
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|PERAK, MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
