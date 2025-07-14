Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike [Image 1 of 3]

    Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike

    PERAK, MALAYSIA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Sgt. 1st Class Chris Kirkeeng of the 71st Chemical Company, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, demonstrates how to install a crusher cap onto a Fourier Transform infrared spectrometer during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear subject matter expert exchange with Malaysian and Australian counterparts as part of Exercise Keris Strike at Perak, Malaysia, July 18, 2025. Keris Strike fosters mutual respect, trust and cooperation between the U.S. and Malaysian Armies, deepening the relationship through shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Monte Swift)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 20:48
    Photo ID: 9191338
    VIRIN: 250718-A-PE084-1001
    Location: PERAK, MY
    This work, Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike

    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #Partnership
    #KerisStrike25

