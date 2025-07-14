Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Marilynn Winters of the 71st Chemical Company, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, describes the features of a reconnaissance drone to members of the Malaysian army during Exercise Kerris Strike in Perak, Malaysia, July 19, 2025. The annual exercise builds readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Malaysian forces through realistic training, showcasing the U.S. Army’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Monte Swift)