    Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike [Image 2 of 3]

    Forging Regional Readiness: EOD and CBRN Exchanges at Keris Strike

    PERAK, MALAYSIA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Spc. Marilynn Winters of the 71st Chemical Company, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, describes the features of a reconnaissance drone to members of the Malaysian army during Exercise Kerris Strike in Perak, Malaysia, July 19, 2025. The annual exercise builds readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Malaysian forces through realistic training, showcasing the U.S. Army’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Monte Swift)

    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #Partnership
    #KerisStrike25

