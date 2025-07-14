USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) participate in 7-meter Rigid-hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) operations, July 9, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9191337
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-IP019-1451
|Resolution:
|3836x2360
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
