Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) deck department participate in 7-meter Rigid-hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) operations, July 9, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 20:45
    Photo ID: 9191332
    VIRIN: 250709-N-DR102-1008
    Resolution: 2817x2216
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations [Image 6 of 6], by SA Zachary Warr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHD
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download