USS Essex (LHD 2) Sailors conduct small boat operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) participate in 7-meter Rigid-hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) operations, July 9, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)

