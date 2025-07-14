2025 RAGBRAI Flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Iowa Air National Guard Lt. Col. Scott Smit, 174th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, does flight pre-checks in a 185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker before performing a flyover of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa in Orange City, Iowa, July 19, 2025. The seven day cycling tour is the oldest and largest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk) (Photo was color edited and cropped to enhance the subject).