Iowa Air Guard performs RAGBRAI flyover

A KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th Air Refueling Wing performed a flyover at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride across Iowa at Orange City, Iowa, July 19, 2025.



RAGBRAI is a week-long recreational touring bicycle ride that takes cyclists from the Missouri river in the west to the Mississippi in the east of Iowa.



The event draws thousands of cyclists from all across the world to Iowa.



The 185th was invited to fly for the opening ceremony of RAGBRAI.



Prior to the flyover, seven future Airmen took their oath of enlistment. Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment fired a howitzer cannon volley to mark the event.



Those soldiers will fire another volley in Estherville, Iowa, on July 22.



More Iowa Guard members will be seen throughout the route, with water refill and medical stations manned by soldiers of the 248th Aviation Support Battalion and 109th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard in New Hartford, Iowa.



Additionally, soldiers of the 34th Army Band will perform in Oelwein, Iowa, on July 24th.



According to Anne Lawrie, RAGBRAI Director, nearly 20,000 riders from all 50 states and 20 different countries are riding this year.



This year’s route is also unique, as it’s also the first time in RAGBRAI’s 52-year history that it will cross over into the state of Minnesota.

