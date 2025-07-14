Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 RAGBRAI Flyover [Image 2 of 4]

    2025 RAGBRAI Flyover

    IOWA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th Air Refueling Wing performs a flyover of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa in Orange City, Iowa, July 19, 2025. The seven day cycling tour is the oldest and largest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk) (Photo was color edited and cropped to enhance the subject).

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 14:07
    Photo ID: 9191051
    VIRIN: 250719-Z-AR334-1002
    Resolution: 4094x2733
    Size: 461.61 KB
    Location: IOWA, US
    This work, 2025 RAGBRAI Flyover [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa Air Guard performs RAGBRAI flyover

    flyover
    RAGBRAI
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    sports
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Orange City Iowa

