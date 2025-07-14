2025 DoD Warrior Games Kickoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kenneth Fisher, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Fisher House Foundation, thanks the athletes of the Department of Defense Warrior Games service teams for their service and sacrifice during the kickoff event July 18, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (Courtesy photo by Elliot Miles)