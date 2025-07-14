2025 DoD Warrior Games Kickoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, Surgeon General of the U.S. Army Medical Command, attends the kickoff event for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 18, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (Courtesy photo by Elliot Miles)