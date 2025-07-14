Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Kickoff [Image 13 of 15]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Kickoff

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Vannessa Josey 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Jon Stewart performs on the drums at the kickoff event for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 18, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (Courtesy photo by Elliot Miles)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 23:49
    Photo ID: 9190674
    VIRIN: 250718-A-UH299-8507
    Resolution: 1995x2000
    Size: 302.66 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Kickoff [Image 15 of 15], by 1SG Vannessa Josey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Limitless
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    DoD Warrior Games
    Adaptive recovery
    DWG2025

