U.S. KC-135 and Australian F-35 refuel mission, Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Hawaii Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Denny Yoshikawa, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs an in-flight refueling action during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 over Northern Territory, Australia, July 16, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States that advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)