    U.S. KC-135 and Australian F-35 refuel mission, Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 2 of 11]

    U.S. KC-135 and Australian F-35 refuel mission, Talisman Sabre 25

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, refuels an Australian F-35A Lightning II during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 over Northern Territory, Australia, July 16, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States that advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 22:26
    Photo ID: 9190629
    VIRIN: 250716-Z-WA102-1060
    Resolution: 7911x5277
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    F-35
    KC-135
    refuel
    Hawaii ANG
    TS25
    TalismanSabre25

