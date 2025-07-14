U.S. KC-135 and Australian F-35 refuel mission, Talisman Sabre 25

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, refuels an Australian F-35A Lightning II during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 over Northern Territory, Australia, July 16, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States that advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)
|07.15.2025
Date Posted: 07.19.2025
|9190629
|250716-Z-WA102-1060
|7911x5277
|8.45 MB
Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|5
|0
