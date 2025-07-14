U.S. KC-135 and Australian F-35 refuel mission, Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Hawaii Air National Guard Capt. Michael Ah Hee, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at Northern Territory, Australia, July 16, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States that advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)