U.S. KC-135 and Australian F-35 refuel mission, Talisman Sabre 25

U.S. Hawaii Air National Guard Capt. Michael Ah Hee, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at Northern Territory, Australia, July 16, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States that advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 22:26
|Photo ID:
|9190634
|VIRIN:
|250716-Z-WA102-1032
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
