    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Transits the Strait of Gibraltar [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Transits the Strait of Gibraltar

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transits the Strait of Gibraltar, July 17, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9190284
    VIRIN: 250719-N-HJ055-1753
    Resolution: 5425x3617
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    Web Views: 69
    Downloads: 0

