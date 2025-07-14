Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transits the Strait of Gibraltar, July 17, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)