The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Spanish Navy Santa Maria-class frigate ESPS Canarias (F86), fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), transit the Strait of Gibraltar, July 17, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 14:06
|Photo ID:
|9190280
|VIRIN:
|250719-N-HJ055-1356
|Resolution:
|3074x3842
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
|Web Views:
|38
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and ESPS Canarias (F86) Transit the Strait of Gibraltar [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and ESPS Canarias (F86) Transit Strait of Gibraltar
No keywords found.