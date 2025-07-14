Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and ESPS Canarias (F86) Transit Strait of Gibraltar

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 19, 2025) – The United States’ newest and world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) and USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), all assigned to Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), transited the Strait of Gibraltar with Spanish Navy Santa Maria-class ESPS Canarias (F86), and fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), July 19, 2025.



A credible and capable naval presence like this combined force increases maritime security, and highlights our shared commitment to fostering regional security and stability among partnered and allied nation naval militaries.



“This operational activity in the Strait of Gibraltar shows the solid commitment of Spain as a strong Ally in a key access point to the Mediterranean Sea,” said Cmdr. J. David Garcia, commanding officer of Canarias. “Both the U.S. Navy and the Spanish Navy are used to working together, not only at sea, but also from the Rota Naval Base – the main U.S.-Spanish naval station in South Europe, that was set up back in the 1960s. From there, the defense of our common values has been broadly developed through a firm friendship, which makes us stronger together.”



Built on more than seven decades of partnership and experience, NATO is the strongest military alliance in history. Carrier strike groups like Gerald R. Ford’s showcase the inherent flexibility and scalability maritime forces provide to the combined force, while reinforcing the U.S. Navy’s ironclad commitment to the stability and security of the European theater.



“Our ship and crew has assumed the watch in U.S. 6th Fleet. Gerald R. Ford’s mission remains clear: maintain freedom of navigation in international waters for all nations,” said Capt. David Skarosi, commanding officer of Gerald R. Ford. “Our Sailors are excited to execute this mission and operate side-by-side with our Allies and partners throughout the region.”



This combined straits transit is a visible demonstration of the U.S. and Spain’s ability to cooperate and integrate effectively – proof of the strong cohesion and trust between North American and European Allies.



Carrier Strike Group Twelve is on scheduled deployments in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2025 Date Posted: 07.19.2025 Story ID: 543275 Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR