Native Fury 25: 2nd Medical Battalion and 77th Marines Battalion Practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care

U.S. Navy Corpsmen with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, demonstrate Tactical Combat Casualty Care to Jordanian Marines with 77th Marine Battalion during a TCCC course as part of exercise Native Fury 25 in Jordan, July 15, 2025. Native Fury 25 is a biannual exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Prepositioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)
Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 06:01
Location:
|JO
