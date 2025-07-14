Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native Fury 25: 2nd Medical Battalion and 77th Marines Battalion Practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 4 of 12]

    JORDAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Navy Corpsman 3rd Class Manuel Lobaina Cadiz with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, demonstrates Tactical Combat Casualty Care during a TCCC course as part of exercise Native Fury 25 in Jordan, July 15, 2025. Native Fury 25 is a biannual exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Prepositioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    VIRIN: 250715-M-XP317-1068
    Location: JO
    2nd Medical Battalion
    NF25
    NATIVEFURY25
    MARCENT
    CENTCOM

