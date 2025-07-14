Native Fury 25: 2nd Medical Battalion and 77th Marines Battalion Practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Corpsmen with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, teach Jordanian Marines with 77th Marine Battalion how to apply a tourniquet during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course as part of exercise Native Fury 25 in Jordan, July 15, 2025. Native Fury 25 is a biannual exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Prepositioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)