Soaring into Retirement: Superintendent Honored with Thunderbird Flight

A Thunderbirds crew member helps Dr. Jason Simeroth into his flight suit during pre-flight preparations at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., June 27, 2025. The Hometown Hero flew with the elite aerial demonstration team as part of the Tinker Air Show weekend. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Courtney Landsberger)