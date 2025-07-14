A Thunderbirds crew member helps Dr. Jason Simeroth into his flight suit during pre-flight preparations at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., June 27, 2025. The Hometown Hero flew with the elite aerial demonstration team as part of the Tinker Air Show weekend. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 17:21
|Photo ID:
|9189200
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-QT818-1016
|Resolution:
|8056x5373
|Size:
|28.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soaring into Retirement: Superintendent Honored with Thunderbird Flight [Image 5 of 5], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.