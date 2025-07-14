Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soaring into Retirement: Superintendent Honored with Thunderbird Flight [Image 5 of 5]

    Soaring into Retirement: Superintendent Honored with Thunderbird Flight

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    A Thunderbirds crew member helps Dr. Jason Simeroth into his flight suit during pre-flight preparations at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., June 27, 2025. The Hometown Hero flew with the elite aerial demonstration team as part of the Tinker Air Show weekend. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 17:21
    Photo ID: 9189200
    VIRIN: 250627-F-QT818-1016
    Resolution: 8056x5373
    Size: 28.07 MB
    Location: US
