Soaring into Retirement: Superintendent Honored with Thunderbird Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Jason Simeroth receives a safety briefing from a Thunderbirds team member prior to his flight at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., June 27, 2025. The former educator was recognized for his contributions to the community through the Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Breonna Summers)