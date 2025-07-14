Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soaring into Retirement: Superintendent Honored with Thunderbird Flight [Image 4 of 5]

    Soaring into Retirement: Superintendent Honored with Thunderbird Flight

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Breonna Summers 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Dr. Jason Simeroth receives a safety briefing from a Thunderbirds team member prior to his flight at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., June 27, 2025. The former educator was recognized for his contributions to the community through the Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Breonna Summers)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 17:22
