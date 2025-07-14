250711-A-ZN169-1735

The 165th Infantry Brigade color guard and color bearers of each of the unit’s battalions, salutes during a change of command ceremony held July 11 where Col. Joshua M . Betty took command of the unit from Col. David Uthlaut.
Lightning Brigade welcomes new commander
