Lightning Brigade welcomes new commander

Photo By Robert Timmons | A member of the Fort Jackson honor battery fires off a volley during the 165th...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | A member of the Fort Jackson honor battery fires off a volley during the 165th Infantry Brigade change of command ceremony held July 11 at Victory Field. see less | View Image Page

The Army Training Center and Fort Jackson welcomed Col. Joshua M. Betty as commander of 165th Infantry Brigade in a ceremony held July 11 at Victory Field.



“Today we’re present to witness a change of command ceremony between two outstanding colonels,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander during the event that saw Betty takes the reins of the Lightning Brigade from Col. David Uthlaut.



A change of command ceremony can be “bittersweet” because it sees the outgoing leader moving on, while also ushering in a new commander.



Hood said that Uthlaut, who’s tenure in command had “truly been awesome,” will be missed.



He added Uthlaut and the cadre on the field, “are representative of over 30,000 Basic Combat Training Soldiers that have graduated, along with over 18,000 trainees from our Future Soldier Preparatory Course” (who have part of the brigade).



The 165th is comprised of six battalions of which two also train recruits in the FSPC.



“You’ve been instrumental anytime we have to kick of a pilot and decide if that is the right move and direction for the Army to take,” Hood added while highlighting Uthlaut’s time at Jackson.



“To Josh Betty, congratulations on this opportunity to serve as the 165th Infantry Brigade commander,” Hood said to the incoming commander and his Family. “As you execute your mission of making American Soldiers, there will definitely be some long days and some long nights.”



Hood added Betty is “more than qualified” to lead the brigade.



Betty was commissioned as an infantry officer after graduating from Texas A&M in 2002. He has multiple assignments and deployments including commander of Company C, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment in Baghdad from September 2009 to May 2010. He also deployed to Afghanistan with the 2nd Battalion, 357th Infantry Regiment.



He was also the commander of 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment at Fort Carson, Colorado from July 2021 to June 2022.



His last assignment was as joint planner with U.S. European Command in Vaihingen, Germany.



Betty thanked Hood and Uthlaut for welcoming him and his Family to Fort Jackson and the Lightning Brigade.



“I know you are busy forging American Soldiers,” Betty said to the brigade. “That’s why the formation here is so small … Thank you Lightning Brigade. I’m proud to be among your ranks and I look forward to the next chapter of our honored history.”