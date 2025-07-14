Col. Joshua M. Betty, receives the 165th Infantry Brigade colors from Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander,
during a change of command ceremony, July 11.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 12:30
|Photo ID:
|9188307
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-ZN169-1476
|Resolution:
|1673x1548
|Size:
|750.25 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250711-A-ZN169-1476 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lightning Brigade welcomes new commander
No keywords found.