    Soldiers Highlight Innovation and Capability During LANDEURO [Image 6 of 7]

    Soldiers Highlight Innovation and Capability During LANDEURO

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Lance Koenig from the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force demos Soldier built technology at LANDEURO in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. LANDEURO is a new international symposium and exposition focused on land forces in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon/2nd Multi Domain Task Force)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 05:22
    Photo ID: 9187509
    VIRIN: 250717-A-IU004-4943
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    This work, Soldiers Highlight Innovation and Capability During LANDEURO [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LANDEURO, StrongerTogether, SwordOfFreedom, AUSA

