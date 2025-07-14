Brigadier General Steven P. Carpenter Talks Strategic Modernization at LANDEURO

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter engages in panel discussion with other military and industry leaders during LANDEURO 2025 in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. The discussion highlighted collaboration, innovation, and future capabilities in land power operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon/2nd Multi Domain Task Force)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 05:22
|Photo ID:
|9187498
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-IU004-7911
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|8.85 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
