Soldiers Highlight Innovation and Capability During LANDEURO

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Baumgartner from the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force demos Soldier built technology at LANDEURO in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. LANDEURO is a new international symposium and exposition focused on land forces in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon/2nd Multi Domain Task Force)