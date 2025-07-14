Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Royal Thai Navy EOD Engage in Joint Weapons and Patrol Training at CARAT 2025 [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S., Royal Thai Navy EOD Engage in Joint Weapons and Patrol Training at CARAT 2025

    THAILAND

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposalman 2nd Class Connor Fitzpatrick, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, participates in a rifle range training during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand, July 14, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 00:23
    Photo ID: 9187069
    VIRIN: 250714-M-FO238-1210
    Resolution: 7807x4879
    Size: 15.79 MB
    Location: TH
    Bilateral Exercise
    DESRON 7
    CARAT 2025
    EOD
    U.S. 7th Fleet

