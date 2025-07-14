U.S., Royal Thai Navy EOD Engage in Joint Weapons and Patrol Training at CARAT 2025

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposalman 2nd Class Connor Fitzpatrick, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, participates in a rifle range training during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand, July 14, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
