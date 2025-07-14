U.S., Royal Thai Navy EOD Engage in Joint Weapons and Patrol Training at CARAT 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians practice patrolling techniques during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand, July 14, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)