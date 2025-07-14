U.S., Royal Thai Navy EOD Engage in Joint Weapons and Patrol Training at CARAT 2025

Royal Thai Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians practice patrolling techniques during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand, July 14, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 00:23
|Photo ID:
|9187068
|VIRIN:
|250714-M-FO238-1584
|Resolution:
|7766x4368
|Size:
|20.2 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
