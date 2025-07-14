Date Taken: 07.10.2025 Date Posted: 07.17.2025 13:58 Photo ID: 9185694 VIRIN: 250710-A-RP113-6247 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.7 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Learn to Swim program teaches water competency for all at Fort Hood [Image 3 of 3], by Janecze Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.