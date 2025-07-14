Learn to Swim program teaches water competency for all at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — Swimming is incredibly popular in Texas, and for good reason. With scorching summer temperatures often soaring well into the triple digits, taking a dip isn’t just a pastime — it is a way of life. From backyard pools to sprawling water parks, the water continues to be a favorite way to beat the heat.



But swimming is more than just a fun summertime activity — it is a critical life skill that can save lives.



The American Red Cross reports drowning is a leading cause of death for children in the United States, and swimming and being water competent are life skills that everyone should have.



The Learn to Swim program organized by the Fort Hood Aquatics Department of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation offers a range of classes to accommodate all ages and all levels of water competence.



“Swimming lessons help you feel more comfortable in the water and secure around the water, and they are crucial for understanding how to stay safe around the water,” said Ravilya Yakymenko, training instructor for the Fort Hood Aquatics Department.



“Swimming lessons are designed for everyone, no matter your age. For kids, lessons are tailored to be disciplined, fun and engaging, helping them learn the basics of swimming while emphasizing safety and comfort in the water,” she said. “Adults benefit from swimming lessons too. They’re a great way to stay fit and ensure you know how to handle your safety in various water environments.”



Teaching swimming at an early age has far-reaching benefits, both in terms of safety and overall development, explained Zoey Bratton, lifeguard and water safety instructor with the Fort Hood Aquatics Department.



“I think it’s easier to learn young because if you grow up scared of the water and then try to learn to swim, it’s hard to get past those learning barriers,” she said. “(Swimming) is a very important skill to have especially if there’s pools or you’re in the military and you have to do some kind of water training. Having fundamental skills to be able to at least survive in the water is a very important thing to have.”



Temia Wells, a veteran spouse, shared she never learned to swim, but it was important for her daughters Demia, 14, and Dalia, 8, to master the skill.



“I want them to be strong swimmers, something I never really learned to do,” she said.



“They get to develop the proper techniques the older they get, and the more consistent they are with those routines and skills,” Wells added. “So, it’s really important to start them young.”



The sisters participated in the Level 4 Stroke Improvement class, which helps participants build upon their aquatic skills and increase their endurance by swimming for greater distances and with more advanced proficiency, but the program offers four progressively challenging levels of classes that strengthen participants’ skills and confidence, as well as classes that teach adults the basics and familiarize young children with the water.



The variety of swimming classes meets the diverse needs of swimmers across ages, skill levels and goals and focuses on essential water safety and survival skills, something Wells said she appreciates about the program.



“The skill development is much more enhanced here and the lifeguards and training is a lot better,” she said. “I’ve gone to a couple of other ones in the area and this one I always come back to every summer.”



Classes are provided in two-week sessions. The last session of the season is July 28-Aug. 7.



For more information about the Learn to Swim program, visit hood.armymwr.com/view-event/learn-swim/6918807/100775.

