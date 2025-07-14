Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Learn to Swim program teaches water competency for all at Fort Hood [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Learn to Swim program teaches water competency for all at Fort Hood

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Janecze Wright 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Zoey Bratton, lifeguard and water safety instructor with the Fort Hood Aquatics Department, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, prepares a group of children for swim lessons July 10, 2025 at Patton Pool on Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 9185674
    VIRIN: 250710-A-RP113-3902
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learn to Swim program teaches water competency for all at Fort Hood [Image 3 of 3], by Janecze Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Learn to Swim program teaches water competency for all at Fort Hood
    Learn to Swim program teaches water competency for all at Fort Hood
    Learn to Swim program teaches water competency for all at Fort Hood

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    III Armored Corps
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood
    Fort Hood
    MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download