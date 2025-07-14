Learn to Swim program teaches water competency for all at Fort Hood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Zoey Bratton, lifeguard and water safety instructor with the Fort Hood Aquatics Department, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, prepares a group of children for swim lessons July 10, 2025 at Patton Pool on Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)