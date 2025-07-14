Zoey Bratton, lifeguard and water safety instructor with the Fort Hood Aquatics Department, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, prepares a group of children for swim lessons July 10, 2025 at Patton Pool on Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9185674
|VIRIN:
|250710-A-RP113-3902
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Learn to Swim program teaches water competency for all at Fort Hood [Image 3 of 3], by Janecze Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.