190th Airmen At Ramstein, Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Lawrence Ghoston, a vehicle maintainer, smiles while working on a de-icing vehicle on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2025. Ghoston is a member of the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka, Kansas, who visited Ramstein for annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja)