190th Airmen At Ramstein Air Base, Germany

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Christian Scholtz, a Vehicle Maintainer, inspects a vehicle on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2025. Scholtz is a member of the Vehicle Maintenance Shop at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka, Kansas, who visited Ramstein for annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja)
07.15.2025
07.17.2025




|Location:
MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE


