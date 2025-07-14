190th Airmen At Ramstein, Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Christian Scholtz, a Vehicle Maintainer, clings to an open door of a vehicle on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2025. Scholtz is a member of the Vehicle Maintenance Shop at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka, Kansas, who visited Ramstein for annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja)