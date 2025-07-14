Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    190th Airmen At Ramstein, Germany [Image 2 of 5]

    190th Airmen At Ramstein, Germany

    MEISENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Christian Scholtz, a Vehicle Maintainer, clings to an open door of a vehicle on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2025. Scholtz is a member of the Vehicle Maintenance Shop at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka, Kansas, who visited Ramstein for annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 07:35
    Photo ID: 9184863
    VIRIN: 250715-Z-JR290-1007
    Resolution: 4160x5198
    Size: 1006.1 KB
    Location: MEISENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 190th Airmen At Ramstein, Germany [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brook Sumonja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein
    190thARW

