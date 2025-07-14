JTF-Bravo supports NSW, Panamanian Special Forces FRIES training during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cody Griffin, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment pilot, waits for U.S. and Panamanian special forces members to get into a UH-60 Blackhawk during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Cerro Tigre, Panama, July 15, 2025. Supporting many regional missions, Joint Task Force-Bravo provided aircraft and crew for hot and cold load training, K-9 familiarization and hoist training, medical evacuation, fast rope insertion and aerial overwatch training with our helicopters and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)