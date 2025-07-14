JTF-Bravo supports NSW, Panamanian Special Forces FRIES training during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, hovers as U.S. and Panamanian special forces service members secure a rope during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Cerro Tigre, Panama, July 15, 2025. PANAMAX is an annual joint exercise designed to enhance interoperability among participating nations and strengthen their ability to conduct multinational operations, particularly to defend the Panama Canal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)