    JTF-Bravo supports NSW, Panamanian Special Forces FRIES training during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I [Image 8 of 9]

    JTF-Bravo supports NSW, Panamanian Special Forces FRIES training during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, hovers as U.S. and Panamanian special forces service members secure a rope during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Cerro Tigre, Panama, July 15, 2025. PANAMAX is an annual joint exercise designed to enhance interoperability among participating nations and strengthen their ability to conduct multinational operations, particularly to defend the Panama Canal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    USSOUTHCOM
    SOCSOUTH
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability
    PanamaxAlpha

