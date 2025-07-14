JTF-Bravo supports NSW, Panamanian Special Forces FRIES training during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul A. Bonhert, left, and Sgt. Chris Schreerer, center, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment crew chiefs, set up a rope, as a Naval Special Warfare operator watches, during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Cerro Tigre, Panama, July 15, 2025. During their training, Panamanian special forces members trained on utilizing the fast rope insertion/extraction system, enhancing their efficiency for any future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)