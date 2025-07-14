USINDOPACOM hosts Transnational Security Cooperation Course 25-1

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted 40 senior U.S. and international military and civilian officials at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu for the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies’ Transnational Security Cooperation Course 25-1, July 16, 2025. The course provides an opportunity to enhance understanding of transnational security issues, looking at a comprehensive array of emergent and over-the-horizon issues. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)
