USINDOPACOM hosts Transnational Security Cooperation Course 25-1

Brett Blackshaw, foreign policy advisor for U.S. Pacific Fleet, spoke to 40 senior U.S. and international military and civilian officials at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu for the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies’ Transnational Security Cooperation Course 25-1, July 16, 2025. The course provides an opportunity to enhance understanding of transnational security issues, looking at a comprehensive array of emergent and over-the-horizon issues. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)