    USINDOPACOM hosts Transnational Security Cooperation Course 25-1

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Story by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted 40 senior U.S. and international military and civilian officials at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu for the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies’ Transnational Security Cooperation Course 25-1, July 16, 2025.

    Paparo spoke with the fellows, all of whom are executive-grade security practitioners with a focus on the evolving security environment throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

    The course provides an opportunity to enhance understanding of both emergent and on-the-horizon transnational security issues, including Indo-Pacific strategy, geopolitical competition, cybersecurity, climate change, maritime domain awareness, economic disruptions, global pandemics, irregular warfare and humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

    The Transnational Security Cooperation was the first on-going course at DKI APCSS, and has been held for over 20 years.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

