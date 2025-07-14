USINDOPACOM hosts Transnational Security Cooperation Course 25-1

Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Brett Blackshaw, foreign policy advisor for U.S. Pacific Fleet, spoke to 40 senior...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Brett Blackshaw, foreign policy advisor for U.S. Pacific Fleet, spoke to 40 senior U.S. and international military and civilian officials at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu for the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies’ Transnational Security Cooperation Course 25-1, July 16, 2025. The course provides an opportunity to enhance understanding of transnational security issues, looking at a comprehensive array of emergent and over-the-horizon issues. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel) see less | View Image Page

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted 40 senior U.S. and international military and civilian officials at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu for the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies’ Transnational Security Cooperation Course 25-1, July 16, 2025.



Paparo spoke with the fellows, all of whom are executive-grade security practitioners with a focus on the evolving security environment throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



The course provides an opportunity to enhance understanding of both emergent and on-the-horizon transnational security issues, including Indo-Pacific strategy, geopolitical competition, cybersecurity, climate change, maritime domain awareness, economic disruptions, global pandemics, irregular warfare and humanitarian assistance and disaster response.



The Transnational Security Cooperation was the first on-going course at DKI APCSS, and has been held for over 20 years.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.