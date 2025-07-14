USN and Japan Amphibious Assault 15 July 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7 repositions to allow for rapid download of U.S. Marine Corps equipment on July 15, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. The landing was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, an exercise offering a uniquely complex and challenging multinational environment for our forces to hone their skills. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)