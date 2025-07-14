Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USN and Japan Amphibious Assault 15 July 2025 [Image 7 of 7]

    USN and Japan Amphibious Assault 15 July 2025

    AUSTRIA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7 repositions to allow for rapid download of U.S. Marine Corps equipment on July 15, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. The landing was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, an exercise offering a uniquely complex and challenging multinational environment for our forces to hone their skills. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 20:09
    This work, USN and Japan Amphibious Assault 15 July 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    talismansabre25

