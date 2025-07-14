Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex [Image 11 of 11]

    Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, second from left, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, listens to Brandi Lewis, middle, 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group industrial engineer, explain the process and planning that went into standing up the 560th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Material Control Center during his Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex tour at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2025. Lewis also gave updates on the center’s ability to provide support to the C-130 aircraft program depot maintenance line to maintain aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 9183324
    VIRIN: 250708-F-ED303-1140
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

