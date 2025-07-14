Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, second from left, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, listens to Brandi Lewis, middle, 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group industrial engineer, explain the process and planning that went into standing up the 560th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Material Control Center during his Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex tour at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2025. Lewis also gave updates on the center’s ability to provide support to the C-130 aircraft program depot maintenance line to maintain aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)