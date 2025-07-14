Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex [Image 10 of 11]

    Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Nicole Solomon, 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group chief engineer, center, gives a brief on the planning and standing up the C-17 aircraft Material Control Center and the continuing process improvement the group has put in place to Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, right, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during his Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex tour at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2025. Solomon stressed the importance of the kitting section’s ability to provide support to the C-17 aircraft program depot maintenance line by increasing the efficiency of the aircraft’s sustainment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 9183316
    VIRIN: 250708-F-ED303-1095
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

