ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Nicole Solomon, 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group chief engineer, center, gives a brief on the planning and standing up the C-17 aircraft Material Control Center and the continuing process improvement the group has put in place to Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, right, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during his Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex tour at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2025. Solomon stressed the importance of the kitting section’s ability to provide support to the C-17 aircraft program depot maintenance line by increasing the efficiency of the aircraft’s sustainment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9183316
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-ED303-1095
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.