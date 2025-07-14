Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Nicole Solomon, 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group chief engineer, center, gives a brief on the planning and standing up the C-17 aircraft Material Control Center and the continuing process improvement the group has put in place to Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, right, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during his Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex tour at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2025. Solomon stressed the importance of the kitting section’s ability to provide support to the C-17 aircraft program depot maintenance line by increasing the efficiency of the aircraft’s sustainment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)