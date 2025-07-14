Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, center, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador, AFSC command chief, stand with members of the 560th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron for a group photo during his during his Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex tour at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2025. During his visit to the WR-ALC, he received updates about the C-130 and F-15 aircraft program depot maintenance programs and on the support kitting sections provide to various weapons systems across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9183315
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-ED303-1120
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
