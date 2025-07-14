Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex [Image 9 of 11]

    Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, center, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador, AFSC command chief, stand with members of the 560th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron for a group photo during his during his Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex tour at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2025. During his visit to the WR-ALC, he received updates about the C-130 and F-15 aircraft program depot maintenance programs and on the support kitting sections provide to various weapons systems across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 9183315
    VIRIN: 250708-F-ED303-1120
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Air Force Sustainment Center command team tours Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

