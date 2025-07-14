U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tanner Smith, incoming 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 15, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9183314
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-IM610-1078
|Resolution:
|4401x2928
|Size:
|9.9 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.