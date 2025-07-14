2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tanner Smith, incoming 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 15, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)