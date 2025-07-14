2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tanner Smith, incoming 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Lance McInnish, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 15, 2025. The change of command ceremony is designed to announce the absolute transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aaron Hill)