    2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tanner Smith, incoming 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Lance McInnish, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 15, 2025. The change of command ceremony is designed to announce the absolute transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aaron Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 14:09
    Photo ID: 9183313
    VIRIN: 250715-F-IM610-1070
    Resolution: 4347x2892
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd Civil Engineering Squadron
    2nd MSG

