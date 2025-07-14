U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tanner Smith, incoming 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Lance McInnish, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 15, 2025. The change of command ceremony is designed to announce the absolute transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9183313
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-IM610-1070
|Resolution:
|4347x2892
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.